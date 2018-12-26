Strong, vibrant NC “answer” to all challenges faced J&K: Slathia

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 25:
Former minister and State Secretary of National Conference, Surjeet Singh Slathia, on Tuesday claimed that a strong and vibrant NC“is answer to surmounting all challenges”faced by Jammu and Kashmir,
“National Conference is a force to reckon with and being secular by core it is the only party that can keep three distinct regions of the state united,” Slathia said while addressing a workers rally at Sha Talab Bari Brahmna in Vijaypur Assembly Constituency.
Slathia enumerated the huge role played by National Conference during different spells of governance in changing the economic and developmental landscape of the state whenever voted to power and assured that serving people will always remain top of its agenda.
“Public service has been the sole motivation of National Conference, which never allowed instability and fought all odds with active support and cooperation of the people.”
He said that the current political stalemate and hoped the era of uncertainty will end soon and a democratically elected government will be put in place.
He asked the cadre to get ready for big challenge in coming months and intensify further their mass outreach programme. He, however, exhorted them to remain vigilant against the machinations of disruptive and divisive elements.
Making a strong plea for promoting the time tested ethos of communal harmony and amity, the former minster said, “We have to survive and flourish as a secular party, as envisioned by Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah”.
He urged the party functionaries to play their useful role in isolating divisive forces that were hell bent on taking the centre-stage again by polarising the society.