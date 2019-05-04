Striving for Inner Peace through kindness

May 04, 2019 | Tamana Zargar

“Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world”

Peace is one of the most important human experiences. If you don’t have peace, then you’re not able to resolve the conflicts. In fact, you may not be able to improve the quality of life or recognize the threat or fear of prevailing circumstances. Peace is immune to the polarities of life; the highs and lows of life. Peace is when people are without fear and chaos and can work together to live happily; when everyone’s lives are in safety, without fear or threat of violence, and no form of violence is tolerated in law or in practice

Finding peace is important for life. It’s about leaning towards rather than struggling against. It’s about being fully present and focused on the task at hand. The rewards of finding peace are numerous. They include; mental and physical health and well-being, self-confidence, better relationships, and a more intense and joyful experience of life.

Every human being regardless of their background, religion, gender, age, what part of world they live in aspires for Peace. It is the happiness of heart and the soul. People are of the opinion that inner happiness comes from wealth and fame only. But some people who have wealth and fame are still committing suicide, and many of them are addicted to alcohol and drugs. The reason for happens is not wealth and fame. We live in a world of distraction that makes us focus on material things and we forget the real purpose of life on this earth. We have to train our hearts to focus on the ultimate objective of our creation. By caring only about the material world like money, status, power, fame, recognition will make us devoid of the purpose of our creation. If that’s all we care about we won’t be able to find that inner peace.

The other reason why we sometimes stumble in the pursuit of inner peace is that we face difficult phases in life. Some people struggle while coping with difficult situations in their life. So being successful to attain inner peace is being able to navigate or overpower challenges. Also being able to be resilient in difficult times. Think about a tree that isn’t deeply rooted, what happens when a strong wind comes, it will knock it down! If we have a heart and soul that is filled with peace and compassion we will be able to defeat any challenge come what may. The nourishment for heart is prayer, repentance, gratitude, humility, and thankfulness. The way we clean our body to remove the dirt we have to clean our heart through good deeds, patience and God consciousness.

Sometimes people mistake peace for unconsciousness and take some escape routes to satisfy their craving for peace. They feel peaceful when they take drugs or indulge in intoxication in order to get mental peace. But this relief only lasts for a short time and the ramifications of drug addiction prove dangerous and heart broking. Peace of mind is a state of mental and emotional balance and can’t be achieved through ecstasy drugs to say the least.

The state of being calm, free of worries, fears and stress is everyone’s dream. Ironically most of us are extremely critical to ourselves. Sometimes we believe that we are the only ones affected by extreme situations, negative self-talk, low self-esteem, and anxiety. When something doesn’t go perfectly, we are first to blame ourselves. Problems arise when we start to curse ourselves. We must keep your inner space clean and abstain from negative attitude.

The feeling of helplessness and hopelessness can create extreme levels of anxiety and stress that disturbs the peaceful state of mind. This can decrease our life span and make us feel dejected and rejected. When things don’t go our way, we must remember that every difficulty carries the seeds of an equal or greater benefit. Also After every hardship there is ease. We can use gratitude to overcome the burden of mental imbalance. But it should not be just a reaction but a way to defeat inner conflicts. Researchers have confirmed that gratitude improves psychological health. It also reduces multitude of toxic reflexes, emotions and also helps envy and resentment to different kinds of mental instabilities and regret. Gratitude can also be used to reduce depression and to increase the level of happiness. It can also enhances empathy and reduce aggression.

Kindness is also the best way to attain inner peace. Kindness is not something that demands hard work. It originates from the simple act of doing no harm to others. Kindness does not require religious faith or spiritual awakening although its core and concept is well defined in all the religious texts of the world. Kindness has many benefits including increased happiness and a healthy heart. It also elevates spiritual awakening and slows down the negative vibes. Being kind and generous is a blessing that helps us to improve our different relationships and their connections. It also helps in making other people happier.

tamanazargar88@gmail.com