Strive hard to achieve excellence in academics, extra-curricular activities: Rana tells students

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, January 27:
National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana on Sunday urged youngsters to aim high and strive for excellence as sky is limit for them in this competitive world.
“Alongside academics, the students have to make their mark in sports and other extra-curricular activities, which are equally important for the overall growth” Rana, as per a statement, said while addressing Annual Day Function of the Diamond Public School Bajalta.
Rana also urged the teachers and parents to work in conjunction for shaping destiny of students, especially during the early stages of schooling.
He said good beginning is imperative for moulding the future of younger people. “Though grooming begins at home yet the children remain greatly exposed to atmosphere at the places of learning,” he said while urging the school management to bear this fact in mind.
Rana expressed happiness over the academic environs in the school and hoped that the management will maintain best standards, keeping in view the guidelines in vogue, as they are dealing with most delicate segment of the society.
He also urged parents to have frequent interaction with teachers so as to monitor the development of their children on regular basis.
He also advised the school management to take good care of students coming from the lower strata of society, as part of their social responsibility. He said opportunities of standard education should be available to all.
Principal, Diamond Public School, Bajalta, Joginder Singh Thapa presented annual report of the school and dwelt upon the achievements registered during its odyssey.
He said that every possible effort is being made to provide healthy environs to students.
On the occasion, the students presented a scintillating cultural programme that enthralled the audience which included students, parents and other distinguished guests, the statement read.
Rana complimented the participating students in various cultural items, depicting different facets of the state’s pluralistic ethos.
He also presented prizes to the students for their distinction in various activities.
A large number of parents were also present at the Annual Day function, said the statement.