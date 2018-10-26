Strike hits normal life in Valley

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 25:
The normal life in Valley was affected by the strike called by separatists to protest killing of scholar-turned-HizbulMujahideen militant Sabzar Ahmad Sofi and his associate in an encounter with forces on Wednesday.
The shops, business establishments, fuel stations and educational institutions remained closed in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley. The public transport was also off the roads. However, the three-wheelers and private vehicles were plying on the raods.
The police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in strength in all sensitive areas of the Valley including volatile downtown Srinagar.
The force personnel armed with automatic weapons and anti-riot gears were keeping close watch on the movement of people.
Despite tight security, groups of youth took to streets at Soura, Rambagh, Chattabal, Bagh-e-Mehtab, Nowgam and other places and staged protest demonstrations.
The protesters pelted stones on the forces, who retaliated by lobbing tear smoke shells to disperse the youth. The clashes continued for over an hour.
The clashes between protesters and forces were also reported from KhwajaBagh, Kreeri, and Ladura area of Sopore in Baramulla district.
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik had called for shutdown today against killing of Sabzar and his associate Asif Ahmad in a gunfight with forces in Nowgam area in outskirts of Srinagar yesterday.
Sabzar, a scholar—turned-militancy, had quit education on July 8, 2016, the day Hizb commander BurhanWani was killed and joined militancy.