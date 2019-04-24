Strike disrupts normal life in Kashmir

April 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Normal life in Valley was affected Tuesday due to strike called by separatists against the ill-treatment meted out to jailed JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik.

Shops, business establishments, schools, colleges and other educational institutions remained closed due to the strike while public transport remained off the roads in most parts of the valley due to the strike.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had called for shutdown to protest against the ill-treatment meted out to Malik by the NIA at Delhi, against suspension of cross-LoC trade and highway ban on civilian traffic.

The police and paramilitary force personnel were deployed in strength in Srinagar and other sensitive areas to thwart any possible protests.

A top police official said the situation remained peaceful and under control throughout the day.