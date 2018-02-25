Strike demanding ADC post disrupts normal life in parts of Rajouri

PTIJammu:
An ongoing strike to press for an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) post in the area disrupted normal life in parts of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir for the ninth day today, officials said. The strike was continuing in Nowshera, Sunderbani and Kalakote sectors near the Line of Control (LoC) since February 16 despite an appeal by a three-member ministerial team, the officials said. The team visited the protesters yesterday and assured early redress for their grievances while calling for an end to the ongoing strike, they said. However, the residents under the banner of Joint Action Committee (JAC) and supported by local BJP MLA Ravinder Raina continued the strike as they vowed not to call off the protest till the government addresses their "genuine demand." The government sanctioned the post of ADC for Kotranka Tehsil through an executive order early this month, ignoring the largest sub-divisions Nowshera and Sunderbani, Raina said. The ministerial team along with some legislators yesterday reached out to the agitating people at Nowshera and Sunderbani and held detailed discussions on their demands, an official spokesman said. He said the delegation comprised Health minister Bali Bhagat, Public Health Engineering minister Sham Choudhary and Animal and Sheep Husbandry minister Abdul Gani Kohli besides several top BJP leaders including state party president Sat Sharma. JAC, which comprises members of Beopar Mandal, Bar Association and other social organizations, demanded immediate creation of the post of ADC for sub-division, Nowshera and Sunderbani, he said. He said the ministerial delegation listened to the people carefully and assured them that the issue would be flagged at the appropriate level. The Government will examine the issue on priority and address it soon. The matter needs cabinet nod, Bhagat said and assured the people that the demand would be discuss it in the next cabinet meeting. Urging people to call off the strike, he said, "agitation is a democratic right, but when government intervenes and assures, they must cooperate and believe in the government." The delegation also interacted with the JAC members of Sunderbani and advised to build a consensus for a place which is convenient to all the areas. They were also appealed to shun the path of agitation and government will address the demand shortly, the spokesman said.
Modi-led Govt has no policy to deal with border situation: Monga
Rising Kashmir News
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress (JKPCC) Vice President and MLC
G N Monga Saturday said that both the GoI and the State government have failed to respond to the extraordinary situation on the borders in the state.
In a statement issued here, he said, both the governments have failed to protect the lives and the property of the border people as there is an extraordinary situation on the borders.
While lashing out at both the governments for their failure to take measures to end ceasefire violations, Monga said, they are helplessly watching the deaths and devastation of the people and their properties.
“People of Jammu and Kashmir are paying heavy price for the failed policy of BJP government towards Pakistan and Kashmir. The shelling and firing on borders has become a routine affair but the Modi led BJP government has no roadmap or policy to deal with the situation,” he said.
Urging the Modi government to take urgent steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents, the Congress leader said rather than looking for opportunities to create war hysteria, the Prime Minister should, in national interest, engage with Pakistan to reduce the border tensions without further delay.
Lauding the people of Uri for their resilience, he said the innocents were made to believe the falsehood spread by PJP-PDP as per their tactical strategy to rouse the emotions of the people. “The MLA Uri and Member Parliament (MP) Baramulla constituency are nowhere when people of Uri are braving the shells and bullets. This alliance government has failed to fulfil even a single commitment with the people and has brought only miseries for the common man,” he added.
The state Congress Vice President said the initiatives taken in Kashmir during the United Progressive Alliance’s 10-year rule have been reversed and washed away by the incumbent Government at the Center and the situation in the state has turned serious.
“It is unfortunate that this Government has totally failed to deal with the border situation and also tackle situation in Kashmir. The situation has further worsened in the Valley,” he added.
0 Comment(s)