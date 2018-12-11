About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Strike affects normal life

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 10:

 Normal life was affected in Kashmir on Monday by the strike called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to highlight the human rights violations in the Valley.
The shops, fuel stations and other business establishments remained closed in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley. The public transport was off the roads while the private traffic plied on the deserted roads.
The authorities had deployed police and paramilitary personnel in strength to maintain law and order and foil protests.
The JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik had called for shutdown to highlight the human rights violations in the Valley on International Human Rights Day today.
They had urged international human rights agencies to take note of the rights violations and force India to "stop the violations".

 

