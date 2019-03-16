About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Strictly monitor suspicious cash transactions: DEO Jammu to banks

District Election Officer Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, on Friday held a meeting with all the zonal heads of the banks operating in the district and called for strict monitoring and reporting of suspicious withdrawal of cash from the banks as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.
As per an official, the meeting was attended by all the zonal heads of banks, ADCs of Jammu district Rishpal Singh and Tahir Firdous, Deputy DEO Jammu Gul Hussain and Lead Bank Manager Bhupinder Singh and other concerned.
The DEO urged upon all the zonal heads to keep a strict vigil on the election-related expenditure by the candidates and the political parties.
They were told to report unusual and suspicious cash withdrawal or deposit of cash exceeding Rs. 1 lakh during the process of election, unusual transfer of amount by RTGS to the account of several persons without any precedent of such transfer, or suspicious transactions which might be used to bribe the electors during the election process.
DEO further instructed the zonal officers to bring immediately under the notice of Nodal Officer of Income Tax Department any withdrawal or deposits which is more than Rs 10 lakh for taking necessary action under the income tax laws.
Kumar further instructed the bankers regarding the proper implementation of the standard operating procedure for transportation of cash by ATM vans.
Directions were passed to ensure that the cash vans of outsourced agencies/companies carrying the bank’s cash shall not, under any circumstances, carry cash of any third party agencies/individuals except the bank.
The outsourced agencies/companies shall carry letters/ documents including the authorization letters and also the personnel of the outsourced agencies accompanying cash van shall carry identity cards issued by the respective agencies. The whole process of cash transfer has to be video graphed.
DEO also directed the banks to open hassle-free bank accounts for the candidates who have filled their nomination papers and special counters shall be operated for them at least two days before the start of the nominations. It is pertinent to mention here that the nominations will start from 18th of March and will end on 25th of March and the election expenditure limit has been capped at Rs 70 lakh per candidate.
Later, Additional Deputy Commissioners Jammu, Rishpal Singh convened a meeting with monitoring committee to finalize the rate list for monitoring election-related expenditure by political parties during General Elections 2019, the official said.
The meeting was attended by Joint Director Tourism, Shokat Ali, Joint Commissioner JMC, Hardeep Singh Manhas, MD JKTDC, Veenakshi Koul and other concerned officers, added the official.

Latest News

Forthcoming elections will characterize the recourse of J&K for next h ...

Forthcoming elections will characterize the recourse of J&K for next h ...

Mar 15 | Agencies
Poonch-Rawalakot cross-LoC trade resumes after two days

Poonch-Rawalakot cross-LoC trade resumes after two days

Mar 15 | Press Trust of India
New Zealand terror attack arouses global outrage

New Zealand terror attack arouses global outrage

Mar 15 | PTI/AFP
Sajad Lone condemns targeting of political workers in Kashmir

Sajad Lone condemns targeting of political workers in Kashmir

Mar 15 | Press Trust of India
Police refutes reports of its personnel thrashing KU scholar

Police refutes reports of its personnel thrashing KU scholar

Mar 15 | Agencies
Army porter dies after hit by snow slide in Uri

Army porter dies after hit by snow slide in Uri

Mar 15 | Noor ul Haq
SPO killed in accident in Surankote Poonch

SPO killed in accident in Surankote Poonch

Mar 15 | Agencies
Teacher held as video showing corporal punishment goes viral

Teacher held as video showing corporal punishment goes viral

Mar 15 | Rising Kashmir News
Pak response on India’s demands on Kartarpur Corridor inadequate: Amar ...

Pak response on India’s demands on Kartarpur Corridor inadequate: Amar ...

Mar 15 | Agencies
Omar, Mehbooba condemn New Zealand mosque attacks

Omar, Mehbooba condemn New Zealand mosque attacks

Mar 15 | Rising Kashmir News
ED moves Delhi court to quiz Altaf Shah in Tihar

ED moves Delhi court to quiz Altaf Shah in Tihar

Mar 15 | Press Trust of India
49 dead in New Zealand mosque shootings

49 dead in New Zealand mosque shootings

Mar 15 | AFP/PTI
Man killed in gas cylinder explosion in Kashmir

Man killed in gas cylinder explosion in Kashmir's Bandipora

Mar 15 | Agencies
People are my assets, ready for any investigation: Mirwaiz

People are my assets, ready for any investigation: Mirwaiz

Mar 15 | Junaid Kathju
Forces deployed in Anantnag town to foil protests

Forces deployed in Anantnag town to foil protests

Mar 15 | Shafat Mir
Mirwaiz condemns Christchurch mosque attacks

Mirwaiz condemns Christchurch mosque attacks

Mar 15 | Rising Kashmir News
40 dead, 20 injured in Christchurch mosque attacks: New Zealand PM

40 dead, 20 injured in Christchurch mosque attacks: New Zealand PM

Mar 15 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Charred body of Army tradesman found in TA camp in Kupwara

Charred body of Army tradesman found in TA camp in Kupwara

Mar 15 | Agencies
Army porter injured in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Army porter injured in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Mar 15 | Agencies
Bangladesh cricket team flees mosque shooting

Bangladesh cricket team flees mosque shooting

Mar 15 | AP/Press Trust of India

'Multiple fatalities' as gunman targets New Zealand mosques

Mar 15 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Civilian shot dead in Pulwama

Civilian shot dead in Pulwama's Gulzarpora

Mar 15 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Strictly monitor suspicious cash transactions: DEO Jammu to banks

              

District Election Officer Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, on Friday held a meeting with all the zonal heads of the banks operating in the district and called for strict monitoring and reporting of suspicious withdrawal of cash from the banks as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.
As per an official, the meeting was attended by all the zonal heads of banks, ADCs of Jammu district Rishpal Singh and Tahir Firdous, Deputy DEO Jammu Gul Hussain and Lead Bank Manager Bhupinder Singh and other concerned.
The DEO urged upon all the zonal heads to keep a strict vigil on the election-related expenditure by the candidates and the political parties.
They were told to report unusual and suspicious cash withdrawal or deposit of cash exceeding Rs. 1 lakh during the process of election, unusual transfer of amount by RTGS to the account of several persons without any precedent of such transfer, or suspicious transactions which might be used to bribe the electors during the election process.
DEO further instructed the zonal officers to bring immediately under the notice of Nodal Officer of Income Tax Department any withdrawal or deposits which is more than Rs 10 lakh for taking necessary action under the income tax laws.
Kumar further instructed the bankers regarding the proper implementation of the standard operating procedure for transportation of cash by ATM vans.
Directions were passed to ensure that the cash vans of outsourced agencies/companies carrying the bank’s cash shall not, under any circumstances, carry cash of any third party agencies/individuals except the bank.
The outsourced agencies/companies shall carry letters/ documents including the authorization letters and also the personnel of the outsourced agencies accompanying cash van shall carry identity cards issued by the respective agencies. The whole process of cash transfer has to be video graphed.
DEO also directed the banks to open hassle-free bank accounts for the candidates who have filled their nomination papers and special counters shall be operated for them at least two days before the start of the nominations. It is pertinent to mention here that the nominations will start from 18th of March and will end on 25th of March and the election expenditure limit has been capped at Rs 70 lakh per candidate.
Later, Additional Deputy Commissioners Jammu, Rishpal Singh convened a meeting with monitoring committee to finalize the rate list for monitoring election-related expenditure by political parties during General Elections 2019, the official said.
The meeting was attended by Joint Director Tourism, Shokat Ali, Joint Commissioner JMC, Hardeep Singh Manhas, MD JKTDC, Veenakshi Koul and other concerned officers, added the official.

News From Rising Kashmir

;