Strictly adhere to traffic guidelines: DSEK asks private schools

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 27:
Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Dr. G.N. Itoo Monday asked the administrators of all the private schools to strictly adhere to the traffic guidelines and make sure the safety of the students.
DSEK stated this at a meeting held here today with the representatives of private schools.
Talking about the directions of the Supreme Court, DSEK told the representatives of the private schools to ensure that there is no overloading in school buses. In order to streamline the transport system in schools, he asked the representatives of private schools to submit their suggestions to the Department in this regard by 30th August 2018.
DSEK also highlighted the guidelines issued by the Divisional Administration regarding the issues pertaining to transport facilities for students in private schools and directed them to adhere to these guidelines and the directions from the Department in order to make sure the safe transport facility for the students.