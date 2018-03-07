Strictly adhere to SoPs: Mehbooba tells security agencies

‘Avoid collateral damage, maximize public outreach’
‘Avoid collateral damage, maximize public outreach’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 6:
After killing of six people including four civilians by armymen in a shootout in Shopian, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday directed the security agencies to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and minimize collateral damage.
Mehbooba took a review of the security and law and order situation at a high level meeting of civil and security officers here today.
During the meeting, the CM impressed upon all the security agencies to work in synergy to ensure that SOPs as laid out should be strictly adhered to and in no way be these violated or overlooked.
“Every aberration in this regard amounts to furthering the evil designs of elements inimical to peace in the State,” she told the officials.
Mehbooba advised heads of all security agencies to ensure that no collateral damage is allowed to happen during security operations and care should be taken that common masses are not put to inconvenience during these operations.
She asked the heads of civil, police, army and other security agencies to maximize their public outreach to ensure that the grievances of people on the ground are listened to and addressed promptly.
The CM was briefed by heads of various security and intelligence agencies about the prevailing security situation in the State, particularly Kashmir Valley.
Chief Secretary B B Vyas, GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen A K Bhatt, Principal Secretary Home R K Goyal, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal, ADGP CID A G Mir, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan, IGP Kashmir S P Pani, senior officers of other security agencies were present in the meeting.
Earlier, the Chief Minister arrived here from Poonch where she was on a public outreach programme.
Soon after her arrival, Mehbooba was briefed by the GoC 15 Corps about the overall security situation in Valley particularly in the backdrop of recent Shopian incident.
0 Comment(s)