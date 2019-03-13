Strictly adhere to deadline for completion of JCR Flyover: DC Sgr to agencies

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Tuesday reiterated instructions to the concerned agencies to ensure completion of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh Flyover in May 2019 as per committed deadline.

The DC who was speaking in a follow-up meeting reviewing its fresh status impressed upon the concerned departments and agencies that completion of the project be considered amongst the topmost developmental priorities in the district.

He reiterated assurances of prompt resolution of interdepartmental concerns and timely provision of construction material and payments. He also assured of all kinds of support required from the district administration that will enable smooth operations at the project site and completion of the project in time.

Dr Shahid reiterated directions for working in double shifts and ensuring that this very vital project is completed without any further delays in two months deadline.

He said the work is being regularly monitored adding that Assistant Commissioner Labour will ensure prompt redressal of issues concerning labour. He warned of the strict action against defaults.

SSP Traffic Tahir Geelani who was also present in the meeting assured the executing agencies of providing all required assistance which will facilitate smooth work operations. He also responded to the complaints of forced parking of vehicles under the flyover and assured of sensitising the concerned people about it.

SSP Security Masroor Mir and SP Headquarters Mohammad Majid also discussed measures to be put in place for security of workers and facilitating ther movement and execution of work during any exigency or law & order situations.

The meeting was informed that ADC KK Sidha and JD Planning Yaseen Lone will be coordinating the inter-agency issues for the project.

The contractors informed the meeting about steps being taken for augmentation of labour and overnight execution of crucial works to meet the deadlines for completion of the project.

Chief Engineer and Project Manager ERA, Deputy Directors FCSCA and Legal Metrology, Deputy and Assistant Labour Commissioners, DGM and other officials of SIMPLEX Infrastructure Limited and concerned contractors attended the meeting.