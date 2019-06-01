Strict guidelines to govern higher studies of in-service doctors

June 01, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

As hospitals are facing shortage of doctors, the Health and Medical Education department has issued strict guidelines to govern the higher studies of in-services doctors in the State.

In a circular, the Health department reiterated its stand not to allow in-service doctors to go ahead with studies without following the given norms saying “patient care is its priority”.

“The head of the department should not forward any case of doctor intending to appear in selection process by NEET or postgraduate courses unless the concerned has completed probation or 3 years of service and a category certificate be furnished by the concerned head,” the circular reads.

The circular said the concerned HoD while recommending the case of any eligible doctor should ensure that healthcare facilities are not hit and proper internal arrangement are made immediately.

“The eligible doctors should submit their cases through the concerned HoD within time fixed by the selection agencies with service particulars enabling administrative department to take decision prior to cut-off date, as the case may be,” the circular said.

The guidelines came as doctors had been seen leaving their duties and applying for higher studies without any prior notice and after flouting norms.

However, the circular said the concerned HoD should furnish a specific certificate stating that the conduct and punctuality of the said doctor had remained satisfactory during his past service.

“The concerned doctors should not undergo any such selection process at their own without adhering the set guidelines, failing which disciplinary action should be initiated against them,” the order read.

An official said the concerned HoD, will have to ensure that all government conditions are followed strictly before allowing any in service doctor to go ahead with higher studies.

As per the officials at the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, in five years services, nearly 300 doctors had been terminated after being found absent from their duties.

The Health department also cancelled appointment of 545 Medical Officers in fresh recruitment after they failed to join their places of posting due to one or the other reason.

Many in-service doctors are intending to undergo PG within or outside the State on repetition basis before the prescribed period of probation, which is against the interest of the general public.

Earlier, the matter was deliberated by the department designated committee which had recommended restricting such practices of doctors for undergoing studies within or outside the State.

mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com