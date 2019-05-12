About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 12, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Strict guidelines notified for certificate for organ transplant grant

To fight organ trafficking, the government has issued strict guidelines to grant the certificate of registration for organ transplantation centres in the state to avoid any adversity.
These guidelines have been issued by the Health and Medical Education Department in J&K Transplant of Human Organs and Tissues Act of 2019, issued two days ago.
“No hospital shall be granted certificate of registration for organ transplantation unless it fulfils the conditions laid down in the Act,” reads a notification issued by the government.
The rules have been issued after approval by State Administrative Council (SAC) to make organ transplantations transparent in the state.
“There shall be 24 hours availability of medical and surgical staff and availability of nursing staff, general and specialty trained,” reads the guidelines notified.
As per the standards, there should be availability of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with adequate equipment, staff and support system, including specialists in anaesthesia and intensive care.
“24 hours availability of blood bank (in house or access), laboratory with multiple discipline testing facilities be in place before registration,” it states.
The notification said there shall be 24 hours availability of operation theatre facilities for planned and emergency procedures with adequate staff, support system and equipment.
The guidelines focused on availability of communication facilities round the clock power backup, multiple line telephones, public line system, fax, computers and paper photo-imaging machine.
As per the notification, experts other than those required for the transplant be available in the transplantation centres.
“One medical expert for respective organ or tissue transplant be available in the transplantation hospital. Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) matching facilities be made available,” it said.
The norms said the organ transplantation centres equipment should ensure availability of accessories, spare-parts, back-up, maintenance, service support as per scientific rules.
As per the norms, hospital registered under rules shall maintain records including reporting of adverse events if in any case.
“Facility for a relevant laboratory test for blood, tissue samples be available. Testing of blood and sample testing shall begin at donor screening and continue during retrieval and throughout processing,” it stated.
The guidelines said a unique donor identification number shall be used for each donor and access to donor shall be restricted.
“The quality management system shall define quality control procedures including environmental monitoring, equipment maintenance, internal audits, compliance with reference standards and monitoring work environment,” it notes.
As per the standards, all tissue recipients shall be followed up and prompt and corrective action be taken in case of adverse events.
