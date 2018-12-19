Stretching Kartarpur Corridor

Reyaz Ahmad Mir
Opportunities should be grabbed not to be slipped through fingers. Opening up a corridor at Kartarpur to respect the emotions of minority community is generosity. It is a mature political decision too.
A blow to communal frenzy it emits out is appreciable. It is rather a great opportunity to link channels of peace with the corridor
There are back stage actors, some on stage too, who are investing their resources to kill the hope good men identify with the corridor. Hawks and doves are both sides of borders.
Both try to foster their agenda to prevail. People with sinister designs don't want the unprecedented development to over shadow them.
Such people are real enemies of the peace. To them, they are only to exist, first and the last. Some among them are under illusive impression and weirdly doing impractical things and confidently talking senseless. They try to use all means, media first, to make an impression that they are the only to think right.
Sometimes, they emerge as communal forces and disrupt the harmony so happily. Sometimes, they take on as mere politicians and see nothing beyond power and chair.
They keep gazing on chair and means have no issue to them- legal/illegal, they sweep anything to reach the end. They prove Machiavelli absolutely right even in 21st century.
The nexus between the two seems cleverly to be welded. Often they are one raising their different heads in different situations. When they seem two entities, they are actually serving each others to reach the end.
The unfortunate thing is that they are able to hoodwink the righteous, the majority, by creating a strange atmosphere in which they are at fore despite not being so much liked in society.
Pakistan Prime Minister walked out of the chocked passage to construct a corridor for the devotees of India. The gesture is symbolic with intrinsic message that peaceful coexistence is an option to be explored.
The new Prime Minister with seemingly a new turn came out to plug the breach caused by the trust deficit. This has to be accepted that he is not a traditional politician. He has something unconventional to prevail. Let him to prevail his good will, if really he possesses.
Forgetting reservations, India should respond with equal gesture. If they don't believe in fairness shown from other side of the border, they could still do with the tag- terms and conditions apply.
Ultimately, not corridor but corridors have to be built to facilitate peace. Kartarpur could be a well beginning. Let India and Pakistan come up with all grievances and issues through the corridor being made over the foundation of faith and emotions. Why it is being made an order to live in confrontations, animosity and anger.
The options of coexistence, cooperation and confluence are not exhausted. They are breathing and still craving to be opted for without shunning ones identify.
What is needed is to open the corridors of mind to allow the positivity to flow to nerves all along. Let it release the reflexes of love, tolerance and understanding. The hatred will diminish and surely it will. Nothing is hard to settle. Sitting together to discuss, debate and dialogue is always fruitful and forces the actors to rethink, re-evaluate and redefine the course of action.
The only prerequisite we need is the sincerity, openness and objectivity. The sun of hope will rise through clouds again. Its rays will reach out to the last in the corner of despair. The barricades of hate, greed and brutality will tremble down.
Infusing the inputs for weakening each other is the situation we have been witnessing since decades. Looking down one another seems to be a normal practice.
Giving negative attitude a preferential treatment is disastrous. It has brought destruction, devastation and dilemma across. The time is to learn from the past. Looking forward with the lessons learned is wisdom. Repeating the old practices which yielded nothing except pain will again end up in fiasco, we must remember.
The leadership across must think what they are leaving behind as legacy. What they will be remembered for. If they believe in themselves, they must be proactive in settling issues. Statesmanship is not the mere politics they play. If a family head dies after spending long life and leaves issues unsettled, how he is thought of. If he leaves with the satisfaction of settlement, he is also thought of but with difference.
Same way, if our leaders do possess charisma, they need to deliver to resolve and charismatic power will change the direction of thought the masses may hold against. When leaders wait for masses in certain broader issues, they are ordinary leaders.
Charismatic leadership possess vision beyond common men and leaders. They learn from past, understand present and take future on board. They start thinking where ordinary leaders stop thinking.
But, we are caught among politicians. Charisma is nowhere so do we suffer double. Anger is harmful for health as we always listen. Confrontation and devastation are synonymous or repercussions of each other, at least. It is equally true to nations rather more than that.
Let's see through the corridor of Kartarpur to facilitate the flow of peaceful sentiments and emotions. Let it burn hatred and cherish wisdom to find key to all locked issues. Let's hope the corridor stretches at both ends to reach out the hearts of Delhi and Islamabad.
