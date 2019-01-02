Stresses on participation at grass roots level

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 1:
District Development Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the annual action plan of ‘BetiBachao BetiPadhao’ and ‘Khelo India’ Schemes with the concerned line departments.
According to an official, citing the declining sex ratio of girl child as a big challenge and impediment for the growth, the DC emphasized for collaborative efforts of all the line departments in convergence mode to bust myths related the birth of girl child.
He asked the Police department and other line departments to ensure strict implementation of PC & PNDT Act with regular monitoring of all the screening centres and update of birth register.
Focusing on 24th of January as a national observance day for the girl child, the DC emphasized on celebration of this important day at grass roots level by forming committees comprising all the line departments with focus on women empowerment. Girl child achievers from different backgrounds will be felicitated by these committees while highlighting the folk culture of the state in different awareness programmes.
Similarly, 9thof every month to be celebrated as a ‘Ladli Diwas’ at Panchyat level with showcase of women empowerment schemes in collaboration with ICDS and Education department. He also directed the line departments to celebrate the birth of every girl child at village levels on 9th of every month with distribution of health kits having a logo of‘BetiBachao BetiPadhao’ printed on it.
Ramesh Kumar directed the health department to mobilize the ASHA workers to encourage women folks for institutional deliveries, childcare service and avail benefits of various schemes with the creation of ‘ASHA Sammelan’ for awaking the ASHA workers regarding PC &PNDT act and to award the three ASHA workers every months an incentive to run the programme and also under PC &PNDT to award cash prize of for whistle blowers. He also highlighted the eminent roll that ASHA and Anganwadi workers can play to curb the practice of sex determination especially in areas where people moves out of the district for sex determination.
Focusing on Institutional delivery as corner stone to check sex ratio, DC directed the health department to felicitate the Primary Health Centers and Community Health Centers of the district which registers maximum number of institutional deliveries. He also directed the state telecommunication company BSNL and health department to start a toll free number especially for rural and far flung areas for providing gynecological advice to rural women.
He also directed all the district officers to enable of ‘BetiBachao BetiPadhao’ ring tone on their mobile phones and also to start a whatsapp group for quick flow of information among the officers. He also directed the ICDS to intall ‘Gudda Guddi Board' displaying gender birth ratio month wise at CHCs , PHCs and Anganwadi centres.
The District Development Commissioner directed the education department to conduct a full district survey to figure out drop- out girl Childs with the reason of dropping out from school. Funds from ‘BetiBachao BetiPadhao’ scheme will be utilised to fulfill the needs of these dropout girl Childs.
He also directed the Education department to adopt orphan girl child school wise for their education. On similar lines he directed the department of Industries and Commerce departments to rope in the funds available under CSR for educating girl child.
He also directed the all the line departments to form internal complaint committee regarding sexual harassment at work place.
Ramesh kumar directed the Rural development department for early completion of the Individual household latrines especially women headed households. He is also directed the department for creations of pink toilets. He also directed the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs to issue nee ration cards with the logo ofBetiBachaoBetiPadhao’.
He also directed the Executive officers of municipalities to felicitate the women scavengers and to hold medical camps for their regular checkups.
Later on reviewing the progress of Khelo India Programme, he directed the youth services and sports department to hold school Olympiads at an earliest.
Among others present were PO ICDS Jammu, CMO Jammu, ACD Jammu, DPO Jammu, District Youth service and sports officer, Principal GGM Science College Jammu and others, the official added.