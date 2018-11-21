Stress on creation of modern infrastructure in JDA colonies, commercial places: Advisor Sharma to VC

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, NOVEMBER 20:
Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma, asked the Vice Chairman JDA, PS Rathore, to stress on the creation of modern infrastructure in JDA colonies and other commercial places besides undertaking new projects as per the needs of the local population.
According to an official, he said this as he convened a meeting with the senior functionaries of Jammu Development Authority (JDA) and Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) to review the working of the said departments.
The Advisor enquired about the overall working and ongoing development projects being undertaken by JDA and JMC.
During the meeting, the VC JDA gave a detailed briefing of Jammu Master Plan 2032, approved in 2017, besides several other development projects initiated by JDA. He further gave a video presentation on Tawi River Front Development Project, the official added.
While briefing about the working of different sections of JMC, the Commissioner JMC, Arvind Kotwal informed the Advisor about the progress being made under several developmental works of the Corporation being executed at different sites.
He further briefed about the process of online building permission and informed that an applicant can apply for building permission and check its status through online mode.
He further informed the Advisor that the JMC is focused on the development of lanes, drains, parks, green spaces and other public utility works for the convenience of the public.
Meanwhile, the official said, the Advisor scheduled a meeting with the senior functionaries of the Department of Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) to review the River Tawi Barrage project in which VC JDA and Commissioner JMC shall also participate.
Later, Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Jammu also met the Advisor and discussed several issues related to the concerned department, the official added.