Strengthening Wakf needs societal involvement, accountability: Advisor Ganai

Visits Hazrat Syed Yaqoob (RA) shrine, takes stock of arrangements for annual Urs
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 25:
Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai on Tuesday said that there is dire need of strengthening the Wakf Board as it will ensure the growth of Wakf institutions in the State.
Advisor Ganai along with newly appointed Vice-Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Wakf Board, G R Sofi, today morning, visited the shrine of Hazrat Syed Yaqoob (RA) at Sonwar to take stock of arrangements put in place for the ongoing annual Urs of the revered saint.
Ganai along with other officials took stock of arrangements provided by different departments at the shrine. “Wakf properties have great potential to generate resources for the development of the community assets for development of society,” Ganai said while interacting with the office bearers and devotees present at the shrine. “This can become possible only with the involvement of society and reinforcement of accountability at all levels in the Wakf-run institutions.”
He also interacted with office bearers of the shrine management. He directed officials to make all possible arrangements at the shrine for the convenience of the devotees. He also interacted with devotees and appealed them to pray for the peace and prosperity of the State.
He directed all the concerned departments to ensure adequate arrangements for the smooth observance of the Urs. The officials were instructed to ensure availability of uninterrupted drinking water and power supply, adequate transport and parking facilities, cleanliness and first aid arrangements.
“We as a society must come together and work for strengthening the Wakf institutions,” Ganai said. “We will ensure that Wakf administration and management bring transparency at all levels and generate more resources, which in turn can be used for the betterment of the people.”
He asked the Wakf administration to explore innovative ways to help Wakf management to work more efficiently.
The annual Urs celebrations of the revered saint is held every year for a week beginning 11 Rabi al-Thani of the Islamic calendar. The main congregation, expected to draw huge number of devotees from across Kashmir, will be held on 17 Rabi-al-Thani. On that day the devotees can have a glimpse of the saint's relics.