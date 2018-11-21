‘Strengthening, restructuring cadre management will address shortage, stagnation of IFS officers’

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, NOVEMBER 20:
Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology & Environment, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, on Tuesday said that shortage and stagnation of IFS officers will be addressed by strengthening, restructuring of cadre management.
According to an official, Dwivedi said this as he convened a meeting to discuss the cadre review and composition Indian Forest Service (IFS) in the State.
The meeting was attended by PCCF/ Chief Wildlife Warden J&K, Suresh Chug, Director Social Forestry J&K, S K Gupta, Managing Director, State Forest Corporation, Vasu Yadav, Special Secretary (Technical), K Ramesh Kumar, Director Finance, Forest Department, Ranbir Singh Bali Singh, Additional Secretary (RS), Forest, Ram Sevak besides other officers of the department, the official added.
The official added, the last cadre review of IFS in J&K was carried out in 2006 and this exercise is normally to be carried out every five years.
The meeting chaired by Commissioner Secretary Forest today took a comprehensive review of how to overcome shortage of officers and stagnation by restructuring, reorganizing and strengthening composition of IFS in the State, the official said.
Speaking at the meeting Dwivedi said the regular cadre review boosts the efficiency and functioning of the Department as it helps create fresh career progression avenues for the officers.
He also said that genuine issues of the IFS and State Forest Service (SFS) officers would be addressed so that all officers are satisfied by the work load, provided and allotted to them.
He said various demands of SFS are also under consideration and acknowledged that the delay in reviewing the IFS is affecting the career prospects of State officers.
Threadbare discussions were held on encaderment of APCCF CAMPA by upgradation of CCF CAMPA, encaderment of CCF Wildlife (HQ) by encadering and upgrading one post of ACF to CCF, encaderment of CCF Agrostology, Tribal Welfare and Communication, extension by encadering and upgrading one post of ACF to CCF, CCF Working, Plan Research and Training to be re-designated as CCF Working Plan, Education and Training, CCF Demarcation and Settlement to be re-designated as CCF Forest Land Records, Demarcation and Settlement and other issues, the official added.