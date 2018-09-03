Strengthen sports infra, provide youth with the enhanced opportunities: Governor tells Advisor

Srinagar, Sept 2:
Advisor to Governor, K. Vijay Kumar, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan today and briefed him about the functioning of the departments under his charge.
While pointing to the vital importance of ensuring effective law and order maintenance and securing public trust and support, Governor discussed with Advisor Kumar certain issues relating to the internal administration of the Police organization and conduct of elections to the Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats.
Governor emphasized the vital importance of sports for the holistic development of the youth and advised Advisor Kumar to strengthen sports infrastructure in the State and provide youth with the enhanced opportunities to hone their talent through various national level sports competitions.
Governor suggested enhanced attention towards ensuring welfare of the Police personnel and their families and specially take care of families of those personnel martyred in action. He also discussed accommodation issues of police personnel with the Advisor and stressed resolving their difficulties with utmost urgency.