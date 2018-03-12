Dear Editor,
This is regarding the poor street-lighting in Kashmir. I have been driving in Delhi and some other smaller cities and towns. At night time it is not difficult to drive. On highways and toll roads the speed is usually near 80-100 kms per hour. Not many accidents happen. I have figured three things that help in reducing the road accidents – good roads that are maintained often, lane driving and streetlights. At night time one does not need to use high –beam lights because the streets are all visible due to power lights that do not affect the drivers but make everything on the roads visible. I travelled from Delhi to Srinagar some time ago and the last part was the most difficult. I couldn’t even see the road properly, there were no lights, no signs, nothing. This part of my journey also took most of the time and I was scared of hitting something or the other. J&K government must do something about the street lights. It can save lives and make journeys eventful.
Tufail Ahmad
