Streamlining teachers

State Administrative Council (SAC) and Governor’s Administration, which have been under fire for “encroaching the democratic space”, on Sunday approved some major decisions including streamlining of the state’s teaching cadre. Described by the government as “landmark decision”, the approval of Action Plan in which most of the issues related to teachers in the state have been covered, is a welcome step. From the contents that have been made public, the Action Plan does seem to have some efforts behind it. With the approval of the Action Plan that was recommended by Committee constituted for the said purpose, the long pending demand of ReTs, their regularization (which will be achieved through transitioning) has been fulfilled. The government has put the annual salary deficit of SSA and RMSA teachers at around Rs 1400 crores, which the state will have to bear now. Although the financial health of the state has deteriorated over the years, genuine demands of teachers also need to be taken into consideration. Nevertheless, the government must set its agendas on positive development in the state also keeping into consideration the health of the state. After getting entangled in different political controversies, the administration must now steer clear and set a precedent of good governance in the state. The last thing that the state needs or people would expect from the administration is the populist measures that are promising on the appeasement side but hard to implement on the ground. As new posts have been created and will be merged, the government needs to keep a close watch on the process. Eyebrows in the state have already been raised over the issue of political appointments – the latest being the appointment of BJP leader Hina Bhat, who suffered a crushing defeat in the last assembly elections while contesting from Amira Kadal constituency. As per Action Plan the government has said that “all vacancies of lecturers/teachers referred to PSC/ SSB where advertisement notices have not been issued or selection process has not been initiated or written test has not been conducted as on 07.12.2018, shall stand withdrawn.” People of the state hope that a transparent process is pursued and evils like nepotism, political favoritism and interventions are kept at bay. Streamlining the teachers in the state and therefore the education needs to be supported by all. The officials in the education department must pull up their socks and be prepared for the challenges.