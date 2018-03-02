Stray dogs on prowl in Srinagar

Sterilization drive will begin soon: SMC Commissioner
Irfan YattooSrinagar:
Despite lofty claims of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to control the canine population in the summer capital and people in various areas have to face difficulty to venture out of their homes.
The inhabitants of Karanagar complained that the canine population in the area had increased enormously as a result of which the locals face difficulty to move out of their homes.
Ghulam Rasool Sofi, a local resident outside SMHS Hospital told Rising Kashmir that not only locals but also attendants are facing the problems from the last couple of months.
“Due to the presence of dustbins and garbage outside the hospital, there is always a risk to become the target of the dogs.Due to that fear, it has become a problem for everyone in the area,” Sofi said.
Another resident from Babadam area of the city, Insha said that children are unable to go outside alone as they usually become the prey of these stray dogs.
According to her, the absence of waste management has led to the growing population of dogs in the area. Even sweepers do not clean the roads, lanes regularly and heaps of garbage had become a source of food for the dogs.
In the areas of Aalikadal, Rajorikadal, Jamal-hatta areas of Srinagar, people complained about the growing dog menace that hadbecome a big problem for the residents.
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a local from Rajorikadal said that sterilization will take decades and SMC is not serious in solving this grave issue.
“The process of sterilization, but people said it was a long process and there should be some short-term plan by the Corporation to stop the rising cases of dog bites,” he said.
Meanwhile, a senior official at SMC wishing not to quoted told Rising Kashmir that there are around 40,000 to 45,000 dogs in the Srinagar city and sterilization of dogs will take many years.
J&K High Court has also directed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to inform the court about the time within which the civic body would sterilize all the dogs of the Srinagar city.
The High court also directed the SMC to take help from Animal Welfare Board for providing expertise for catching the dogs so that they are sterilized and immunized.
However, SMC Commissioner Riyaz Ahmad Wani told Rising Kashmir that they have signed a memorandum of understanding on sterilization of dogs with SKAUST for resuming dog sterilization program in the city.
Within days the sterilization program will begin, Commissioner said.
Wani said measures have been taken to control canine menace in city and census had being carried out in all 35 administrative wards of the municipality.
“We hope that we will tackle dog menace very soon,” he said.
It is pertinent to mention here that in 2017 more than 5000 dog bite cases were reported at Anti-Rabies Clinic (ARC) of SMHS Hospital Srinagar.
