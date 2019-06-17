Stray dogs maul two persons in Uri

June 17, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

At least two persons were injured after they were attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Uri town of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

Officials said that a pack of stray dogs appeared in Uri market on Monday morning and attacked a group of people, injuring two of them.

All the injured were taken to Sub District Hospital Uri for treatment.

The injured were identified as 30- year-old Azra begum wife of Sajad Ahmad and 28- year-old Altaf Ahmad son of Abdul Rashid of Uri.

Locals said five people were injured when stray dogs attacked people in Uri market in March.

They alleged that the local administration was not serious about eradicating the rising menace of canines in the area.

(Representational picture)