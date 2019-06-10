Stray dogs maul 5 people in Sopore

June 10, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

At least five people were attacked by a pack of stray dogs on Sunday in Sopore township of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, causing panic in the area.

Officials said that a pack of stray dogs appeared in Hathishah area of Sopore on Sunday morning and attacked a group of people, injuring five of them.

All the injured were taken to Sub District hospital Sopore for treatment, where from one among them was shifted to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.

Block Medical Officer Sopore Dr. Sami said that hospital authorities received five people with dog bites.

“The injured were treated at SDH Sopore. One of the seriously injured Ali Mohammad Dobhi resident of Hathishah Sopore was referred to SMHS Srinagar for advanced treatment’,” he said.

Meanwhile locals of Hathishah Sopore have appealed the administration to take stringent action against the dog menace in the area.

"Huge mounds of garbage are lying in the area. Stray dogs feed on the garbage around, creating a sense of fear among the people especially school children and old aged. We appeal the district administration to take strict measures to clean the garbage from the area and keep a check on rising dog menace in the area," they said.

