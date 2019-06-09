Stray dogs maul 5 in Sopore

June 09, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

At least five people were attacked by a pack of stray dogs on Sunday in Sopore township of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, causing panic in the area. Those attacked are being treated at the sub district hospital Sopore.



Officials said that a pack of stray dogs appeared in Hathishah area of Sopore and attacked a group of people, injuring five of them.



All the injured were taken to Sub District hospital Sopore for treatment, where from one among them was shifted to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.



Block Medical Officer Sopore Dr. Sami said that they received five people with dog bites.



“One of the seriously injured Ali Mohammad Dobhi resident of Hathishah Sopore was referred to SMHS Srinagar for advanced treatment’,” he said.

[Representational Pic]