Stray dogs maul 4-yr-old to death in Samba

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Oct 16:

A four-year-old girl was bitten to death by a pack of stray dogs outside her home in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday, police said.
The minor was attacked by the canines soon after she came out of her house at village Chack Bogala in Ramgarh area of the district this morning, a police official said.
He said some locals noticed the strays attacking the girl and rushed to her rescue but found her dead after chasing away the pack.

