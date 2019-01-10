Stray dogs injure four persons in Boniyar

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
At least four persons including a minor were injured after they were attacked by stray dogs in Boniyar town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.
Eyewitness said that a pack of stray dogs attacked and injured four persons including a woman and a minor in main market Boniyar.
Locals said that the injured were taken to nearby hospital for immediate treatment and are stable now.
A medical officer in Boniyar said that the patients are being treated and given proper vaccination.