About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Stray dogs injure four persons in Boniyar

Published at January 10, 2019 03:28 PM 0Comment(s)534views


Noor ul Haq

Baramulla

At least four persons including a minor were injured after they were attacked by stray dogs in Boniyar town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday.

Eyewitness said that a pack of stray dogs attacked and injured four persons including a woman and a minor in main market Boniyar.

Locals said that the injured were taken to nearby hospital for immediate treatment and are stable now. 

A medical officer in Boniyar said that the patients are being treated and given proper vaccination.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top