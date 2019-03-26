Stray dogs injure five persons in Uri

March 26, 2019 | Noor-ul-Haq

At least five persons were injured after a pack of stray dogs attacked them in Uri town of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Eyewitness said that a pack of stray dogs attacked three students and 2 men in Uri town, injuring them badly.

They were shifted to Sub-District-hospital Uri for the immediate treatment.

Officials identified the injured persons as Suraya Bano (8) Abdul Wahid (10), Nargis Bano (18), Reyaz Ahmed (45) and Ashok Kumar (40).

The canines have spread a reign of terror among people especially school going children in the area, local resident said.