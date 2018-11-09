About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Stray dogs injure 4 in Kangan

Published at November 09, 2018 12:26 AM 0Comment(s)168views


Umar Raina

Ganderbal:

 Four people were injured on Thursday after they were attacked by stray dogs in Wanghat area of Kangan Tehsil of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, reports said.
Reports said that four persons who sustained injuries were identified as Shameema Begum, Masrat Bano, Saleema Begum, and Abdul Rasheed Sheikh, all residents of Wangath Kangan.
Soon after the incident, all the injured persons were immediately rushed to Trauma Hospital Kangan for treatment. Local sources said that stray dogs roaming in the area have created fear among the people and authorities are not looking into the matter.


Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top