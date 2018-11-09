Stray dogs injure 4 in Kangan

Umar RainaGanderbal:
Four people were injured on Thursday after they were attacked by stray dogs in Wanghat area of Kangan Tehsil of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, reports said.
Reports said that four persons who sustained injuries were identified as Shameema Begum, Masrat Bano, Saleema Begum, and Abdul Rasheed Sheikh, all residents of Wangath Kangan.
Soon after the incident, all the injured persons were immediately rushed to Trauma Hospital Kangan for treatment. Local sources said that stray dogs roaming in the area have created fear among the people and authorities are not looking into the matter.