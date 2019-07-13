Stray dogs create havoc in Uri

July 13, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

At least eighteen persons were attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Uri township of north Kashmir’s district Baramulla on Thursday morning—causing panic in the area.

Officials said that a pack of stray dogs appeared in Darawan village of Uri on Thursday morning and attacked a group of people, injuring eighteen of them.

All the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for immediate treatment, in which four among them were shifted to sub District Hospital Uri for advanced treatment.

Block Medical Officer Uri Dr. Mohammad Ramzan said that they received four people with dog bites.

"Two among the four patients with dog bites including a two year old child were shifted to District Hospital Baramulla for specialized treatment. The two year old child had wounds on his chest and after proper vaccinations he was shifted to Baramulla hospital," BMO Uri said.

He said that locals informed that several patients were shifted to nearby hospitals and few among them were shifted to Baramulla hospital.

An official identified the injured who were admitted at SDH Uri as Haji Mohamad Ashrif , Arbaz Ahmed, Davood Ahmad, Amana Bano, Tanjeed Ahmad and Binyamin.

Officials said that 70 year old Haji Mohamad Ashraf and Arbaz Ahmed were shifted to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.

Earlier seven people were injured in two separate incidents when a pack of stray dogs attacked a group of people in Uri market in the months of March and June this year.

After the recent attack by stray dogs, the locals of Uri alleged that the administration was not serious about eradicating the rising menace of canines in the area. "We have time and again informed the administration about the rising menace of stray dogs in our area but they are paying a deaf ear to our repeated complaints," Ghulam Nabi, former sarpanch of Darawan said.