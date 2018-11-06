Stray dogs bite 45 people in Baramulla

Noor ul HaqBaramulla
At least 45 persons were injured when stray dogs attacked them in Kantbagh and its adjacent areas of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.
Reports said that stray dogs, roaming in the area, attacked and injured 45 persons including students.
The injured were rushed to Baramulla district hospital for immediate treatment.
Medical superintendent Baramulla district hospital, Dr. Syed Masood said the injured after proper medication were discharged from the hospital.
About patients’ claim that there was shortage of Anti-Rabies Vaccine in the hospital, Masood said “There is shortage of ARV vaccine throughout the valley.”
“However, we managed the vaccine from the market and the patients were provided the necessary medication,” he said.