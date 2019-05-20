Stray dog packs pose serious threat to uptown populace: Laigaroo

May 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party youth secretary Arif Laigaroo on Sunday said that while Srinagar Municipal Cooperation (SMC) claims that dog population in Srinagar has reduced, the threat of stray dog packs seen in uptown areas of city pose a serious threat to the populace.

He said that the packs of stray dogs are a common sight in places like Hyderpora, Rawalpora, Peerbagh, Barzulla and several other uptown areas of Srinagar.

The resident of these areas, Laigaroo said street dog numbers continue to affect people in majority of these areas and this will be the trend if the authorities continue to do nothing. He said that the control methods used are inadequate, as trapping is rarely a method that is considered and is totally undervalued and underutilized.

PDP youth leader said that it seems that the Srinagar Municipal Corporation is unaware of various laws regarding how to check the growth of stray dogs, even after making several complaints by residents to the authorities nothing much has changed.

“Some of the dogs living in our area are obviously rabid. Not just bites, but several accidents also keep taking place as they keep following the motorists even after dark,” he said. “Going for morning prayers has become as tough as going to a battlefield.” (KNS)