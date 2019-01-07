Strategy to Select a Good Health Insurance Plan in India

Having a good health insurance plan has become necessary due to surging medical expenses. Quite a number of millennialsknow the benefits of health insurance.
But, does everyone consider it important?
Well, a major portion of the population considers it a tax-saving instrument eventually. Mostly, young employees buy health insurance to avail tax exemption.
Believe us, health insurance is not just a tax-saving instrument. It is a more intricate insurance product with many health benefits and riders.
This is not it!
Health insurance has many variants. With thousands of health insurance plans from various insurance providers, buying an adequate health insurance policyis not a cakewalk!
To make it easy for you, we’ve described some relevant pointers for you to consider while hunting for health insurance that fulfils your requisites.
Be Precise while Choosing the Sum Insured:
Here, you must consider various actors into consideration including your age, marital status, etc.
Why is this so?
Well, while you’re a young lesser risk is involved. However, your needs and requirements tend to evolve as you become older.
At the age of 40 or more, people are likely to be prone to various ailments including lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, etc.
In the same way, if you’re married you must choose the Sum Assured of your health insurance policy taking your spouse’s health status into consideration.
Be Smart while Choosing the Coverage Amount:
The first thing an insurance seeker must look for is the Coverage Amount of the policy. You must choose a plan that offers maximum health cover and maximum amount for the medical procedures. With surging medical costs, you need to make sure that you crack a deal with a sufficient amount.
Choose the Insurance Provider with a Higher Claim-Settlement Ration (CSR):
Before getting into details, hope you know what claim settlement ratio is.
Well, a claim settlement ratio (CSR) is the number of claims that are settled by the insurance provider over the total received claims by them.
So, you must opt for a health insurance policy from an insurance provider, which has a maximum Claim-settlement Ratio. This will make sure that your claims won’t be rejected until the insurance company has a valid reason or excuse.
Nevertheless, you must be careful while registering a claim. You must ensure that you attach all the required documents.
Take Network Hospitals into Consideration:
With the health insurance policy, you can avail treatment from the network hospitals. Network Hospitals are a group of hospitals that are associated with the particular insurance provider. For example, if you happen to buy a health plan from Bajaj Allianz Health Insurance, you will be entitled to avail medical procedure from the hospitals or nursing homes that are in the list of network hospitals of Bajaj Allianz.
Remember to Compare Premiums:
Bought health insurance plan without comparing? Not a good decision. It is always necessary to make a well-informed decision when you buy insurance. In order to make a wise and well-informed decision, you must compare the health plan along with the premium. You can compare insurance policies on various online aggregators. These comparisons can be made basis the features, benefits, maximum returns, premiums, etc.
Choose a plan with a Minimum Waiting Period for Pre-existing Diseases:
Every health insurance policy has its own terms and conditions related to pre-existing ailments. This means if you’re suffering from any ailment before taking a health plan, the claims made for the treatment against that ailment will be accepted after the waiting period being served by the policyholder. In many cases, the waiting period varies from 2 to 4 years; however, a few health plans have a lesser waiting period just like the mediclaim policy. While buying a health insurance plan, you must choose a policy with a lesser waiting period.
Choose a plan with Sub-limits:
Most of the health insurance plans come with sub-limits on a day-to-day medical expense, room rent in the event of hospitalisation, etc. Take those plans into consideration, which offer the highest slab on other health care expenses.
The best health insurance plan comes with a maximum sub-limits on your health care expenses. You just have to opt for plans, compare them online, evaluate the premium using a premium calculator, and find the best deal ultimately.
Things you must take into consideration before purchasing Health Policy:
The followings things must be taken into consideration while purchasing a health insurance plan:
- No Claim Bonus
- Premiums
- Co-payment
- The waiting period for pre-existing diseases
- Maximum renewal age period
- Incurred Claim Settlement Ratio
- Network Hospital
- Critical illness additional rider
Although this isn’t the comprehensive list, we believe you’ll find this beneficial in taking a well-informed and wise decision while buying a health insurance policy. With a number of health plan options in the market, it is quite a tedious job to opt for the best health insurance policy. This is why it is recommended to use various comparison tools online.
There are a number of premium calculators online, which will aid you in finding the best deal. You can bargain with the insurance provider related to the premium through this channel. Moreover, while renewing your health plan, you can make comparisons with the other insurance providers.