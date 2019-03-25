Strategic NC-Congress tie-up confined to LS polls only: Rana

March 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana, on Sunday described arrangement with the Congress for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections as a “well thought out strategy to unitedly fight the divisive forces in the larger national interest”.



“This arrangement is confined to Lok Sabha elections only as the nation is confronted with a huge challenge posed by those believing in divisive and hate politics,” Rana, as per a statement, said while welcoming youth into the party fold here this morning.



The youth joined in the National Conference in presence of the party District President Jammu-Urban Dharamveer Singh Jamwal, Women Wing Provincial President Satwant Kour Dogra, Ex Corporator Subash Bhagat and Corporators S Such Singh and Ashok Singh were present, the statement read.



“Country is passing through a difficult phase and it is incumbent upon the compatriots to save it from the elements inimical to its secular fabric and hell bent upon dividing the society on the basis of religion, race and caste. This is an unprecedented scenario, totally against the very idea of India, which assimilates diverse religions, castes, languages and races, he said, hoping that the people will see through the game-plan of polarizing the society for garnering votes.”



“For defeating the dangerous narrative of hate and intolerance, all those believing in India’s diversity will have to come together and save democratic spirit of the country”, Rana added.

He said that youth have to play a definite and decisive role in this regard.

He urged the youth to become the catalyst of change by actively associating themselves in the process of isolating reactionary forces.

“Exploitative politics has impeded development and throttled the openings in jobs for the youth. The BJP’s promise of two crore jobs annually has not only emerged as a big hoax but also an insult to the youth who have been taken for a ride.”

“The countrywide growing unemployment is reflective of the level of governance the nation has witnessed during the past five years,” he said.

Rana sought a change in the scenario to have a responsive, accountable and effective government, “which believes in deliverance rather than false slogans”.



“I exude confidence that the people of Jammu, especially the youth will ensure the victory of the Congress candidates Raman Bhalla and Vikramaditya Singh respectively from Jammu-Poonch and Udhampur-Kathua parliamentary constituencies with huge margin.”



He lauded the “yearning” among youth for changing the political discourse from negativity to positivity.

“Their choice for National Conference is a development in right direction. National Conference is the only and natural choice for public spirited youth who want to serve the society and steering it out of the environment of mistrust and fear.”



“National Conference has all along provided a robust platform to youth to become the instrument of socio-political change”, Rana said and hoped that the joining of devoted young people will take this public movement to its designated destination.

“National Conference has a proven record of public service with emphasis on opportunities of progress to all, irrespective of caste, creed, colour or religion,” he claimed.