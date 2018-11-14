Stranded yet again

Mughal Road, which was touted as offering respite to those travelling from Kashmir to Jammu and beyond or vice versa, was closed for traffic on Monday as precautionary measure in the wake of inclement weather conditions in Kashmir. The road was opened after eight days on Saturday for one way traffic. That the road is unreliable, especially in winter months, has become an unalterable fact. Earlier, the first snowfall in both upper and lower reaches of Kashmir, disrupted the road connectivity across the valley and left hundreds of people as well as carriers transporting essential supplies stranded. It is these routine cut-offs that reinforces the perception that Kashmir is a landlocked state. There is no year when the administration in general and traffic authorities in particular do not have to regulate the traffic on highways – regulate as in pass directions which way the vehicles would move. The importance of Srinagar-Jammu highway that connects Kashmir valley with Jammu and the rest of the states cannot be underrated. It is the lifeline for valley since other historic routes were allowed to become nonextant. Whether it is trade, transportation of essential supplies or travel, the highway serves in many important ways. Disruption of traffic movement or connectivity on the highway results in huge losses that are suffered by people, business fraternity and the government. Successive governments batted for improved road connectivity in Kashmir with what were called “all-weather” roads. So far, none of the roads in Kashmir has earned that distinction. Ladakh region remains cut-off from valley during winter, areas in south as well as north Kashmir remain cut-off besides the upper reaches that receive several feet of snow in winters. Judging by the important, road connectivity throughout the year is a must. Essential supplies including medicine cannot wait days. Therefore besides affecting the state purse, the disruption in connectivity also has a bearing on well being and health of the people. The terrain may be a disadvantage and infrastructure development may not feasible, but the state can afford to strengthen and mobilize the road clearance units. Many times, it is not that roads need a repair but obstructions due to snow and landslides that cause roads to get blocked. Delay in road clearance result in unnecessary halts, which in turn results in passengers and goods being stranded on roads that are cutoff. Till the valley has “all-weather” roads for real, the ground clearance units may prove quite handy.