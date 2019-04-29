Stranded vehicles to move towards Srinagar from Jammu

April 29, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Only stranded vehicles are being allowed to move towards Srinagar from Jammu on the highway, officials said on Monday.

"Only stranded vehicles shall be allowed towards Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar NHW-44. No vehicle shall be allowed from the opposite direction, " they said.

Hundreds of vehicles, including trucks loaded with fruit, are stranded for the past four days in Kashmir.

Traffic from Srinagar to Jammu was allowed last on April 25 on the highway which remained closed for civilian traffic movement twice in a week on Sunday and Wednesday to allow free and secure movement of force convoy.

However, along with force convoy, vehicles, carrying darbar move officials and office record were allowed to ply from Jammu to Srinagar on Sunday despite the ban.

Meanwhile, one-way traffic was on Monday allowed on Srinagar- Leh highway, the only road connecting Ladakh region with Kashmir while the historic 86-km-long Mughal road remained closed though snow clearance operation has almost been completed.

The Srinagar-Leh national highway was opened on Sunday after remaining closed for over five months due to the accumulation of snow.

Traffic will ply from Kashmir to Ladakh region today, a traffic police official said adding no vehicle will be allowed from the opposite direction.

However, he said vehicles had to ply from 0900 hrs to 1300 hrs from Sonamarg in central Kashmir to Minimarg on another side of the Zojila pass.

No vehicle will be allowed after the deadline, he added.

(Representational picture)