Stranded vehicles allowed on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Weather to remain dry till Feb 18: MeT
Rabiya BashirSrinagar:
After remaining blocked for over a week due to landslides, the traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway was restored for stranded vehicles on Friday.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Rural, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told Rising Kashmir that over 1600 vehicles had reached the Valley.
He said the vehicles were stopped in the morning, due to landslides on the highway but later in the afternoon only stranded vehicles were allowed to move to Kashmir. “The debris of landslides especially at the Ramban stretch was cleared till afternoon today."
"There was no fresh vehicular movement. Around 1700 vehicles were stranded on the highway. Over 1600 vehicles reached the Valley today. More stranded vehicles are expected to reach by late evening,” he said.
The traffic on the highway was restricted to one-way from Jammu to Srinagar since Wednesday with over 3357 vehicles crossing over to Kashmir, the Traffic department officials said.
According to the traffic department official, the fresh landslides hit the highway at Ramban-Ramsoo stretch due to which the highway remained closed till Friday afternoon.
"The condition on the highway was not good due to the fresh landslides which occurred at the Ramban stretch. The debris of landslides was cleared till afternoon. The condition was bad at Panthal area," he said.
He said after the clearance work, later in the afternoon, the stranded vehicles were allowed to move towards Srinagar.
However, the Meteorological Department has predicted light rain in the Valley on February 18.
Director Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus said that the weather is likely to remain partly to generally cloudy with possibility of light rain on February 18. He said, there is no significant weather till February 18