Stranded passengers face hardships as highway remains closed for 4th day

Cold wave returns, Srinagar shivers at -5.7 degrees Celsius
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Feb 9:
Thousands of passengers continue to remain stranded on Srinagar-Jammu highway for the last four days due to closure of the highway.
Due to frequent landslides and shooting of stones, the highway remained closed for the fourth consecutive day today.
SP Traffic Rural, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told Rising Kashmir that thousands of vehicles are still stranded on the highway.
There have been fresh landslides and shooting stones at different areas on the highway.
“Over 5000 vehicles are still stranded on the highway. National Highway Authority was expected to open the highway today (Saturday) but fresh shooting stones and continuous landslides hampered the clearance operation,” SP Traffic said.
He said clearance work was going on. “The men and machinery was on job to clear the debris of major landslides at Anokhi fall, Panthal, Digidol and Battery Chashma and other areas on the highway”.
He said once the clearance work is completed, the vehicular movement will be allowed on the strategic highway.
Meanwhile, minimum temperatures again dropped below the freezing point at most places in the Valley on Saturday.
“Due to clear night sky, the minimum temperatures again dropped below freezing point at most places in the Valley. The weather is likely to remain mainly dry in the state during next 24 hours,” a Met department official said.
He said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.7 while mercury in Qazigund settled at a low of minus 9.0 degrees Celsius.
Gulmarg, the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 14.4 degrees Celsius.
The night temperature in Pahalgam settled at a low of minus 12.7 degrees.
Kokernag town recorded a low of minus 7.7 degrees Celsius while Kupwara town in north Kashmir registered a low of minus 7.4 degrees Celsius last night.
Kargil recorded night’s lowest temperature at - 19.4 degrees Celsius while Leh recorded a minimum temperature of - 15.0 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said.
Drass town was the coldest place in the State at - 26.8 degrees Celsius.