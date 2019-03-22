About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Story of Pulwama family, PSA and shattered dreams

 Dreams of this family in Karimabad village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district are shattered with government slapping Public Safety Act on their lone bread earner.
Muhammad Shafi Bhat, a poor resident of Karimabad village is a tumour patient for last five years. Father of three children, a son and two daughters, he was busy in fixing a date of marriage for his daughter with her in-laws.
The marriage is scheduled to be solemnized next month," he said, adding they were shell-shocked to know that his son, the eldest issue, who was in police custody since 17 April, 2018, has been booked under PSA and shifted to central jail in Jammu.
"My son was a sumo taxi driver and it was on his earnings we used to manage our daily needs," he said, adding that he used to arrange his medicine and school fee for a younger sister.
After his arrest we struggled to keep our hearth burning. "We sold his sumo taxi which we had brought after selling 2 kannals of land," he said, adding that a portion of money he got after selling the taxi was used to purchase some garments and jewelry for her daughter's marriage and the rest amount for meeting daily needs of his family members.
Muhammad Shafi lives in a modest single storey house half of which is owned by his younger brother.
"We don't how to get our son released and how would we arrange to travel to Jammu," ailing Mohammad Shafi said, adding that they were in a quandary about the prospect of marriage of his daughter too.
The ailing father said that since November of 2018 they have been pleading before district authorities of police for release of his son. "They kept us assuring that he would be released after some time but they didn't kept their word," he said, adding it was on 10 November 2018 that they received a phone call from police and the caller asked for Amir to get himself presented before police.
He said that his son, a sumo taxi driver, was booked by a marriage party and had to ferry them to Anantnag district. He said that after he returned home, his son suffered from typhoid and couldn't make himself present before police but police kept looking for him and they raided a Sumo Stand in Pulwama to find him.
"On 17 November 2018 my younger brother, Mohammad Rafiq along with Amir went to district police lines Pulwama. He handed Amir to Police at district police lines and he was taken into custoday," Mohammad Shafi said, adding Amir was kept in police custoday at Pulwama for around one and half month.
The family members said that on January 19, 2019, Amir was slapped with PSA and Shifted to central jail Jammu.
They added that after one month he was shifted back to Pulwama where he was put in custoday for one month and on March15, 2019 he was again slapped with PSA under same charges that were levelled against him on 19 January, 2019.
The case history reveals that police has charged him as over ground worker for Hizbul Mujahedeen (HM) militant outfit. He has been accused for instigating youth to join militant ranks and also threatening transporters and traders in his area to follow separatists' agenda.
The family members deny these allegations and appealed higher authorities to intervene.
"He is the lonely bread earner of our family and has a one and half year kid besides his young wife, we appeal higher authorities to look into the case on humanitarian basis," the family members said.
Two youth, Amir Shafi Bhat and Mubashir Ishrat Hakeem were booked under PSA and shifted to central jail Jammu a day ago.
Hakeem, 28, a resident of Pinglina village of Pulwama was arrested during a noctural raid on 4 February,2019.
A graduate in business administration, Hakeem was working in a call centre in New Delhi and had shifted back to Pulwama a year ago, his father, Ishrat Hakeem said.

 

