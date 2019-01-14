About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Stopping people from offering funeral, interference in religious affairs: Mehbooba

Published at January 14, 2019 12:12 AM 0Comment(s)180views


Yawar Hussain

Srinagar, Jan 13:

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday termed stopping of the people from participating in the funeral prayers of a local militant at Shopian as “interference in the religious affairs that will lead to further anger and alienation".
Mehbooba's statement came in after the funeral of Al Badr operation chief Zeenat-ul-Islam where civilians were allegedly fired at by the government forces, resulting in injury to over a dozen.
Such interference in religious affairs may backfire leading to further anger, Mehbooba tweeted.
“Reports of aerial firing at Sugan Shopian to stop the crowd from participating in the funeral prayers of a local militant are very unfortunate and disturbing,” she wrote.
Earlier, during the gunfight, clashes had erupted at Kulgam in which Zeenat was killed.
Reacting to the clashes, Mehbooba had tweeted, “Clashes have erupted in Kulgam where two militants were killed by the security forces. Can only hope it doesn’t set off a cycle of protests followed by civilian killings. Precisely, why I was adamant on extension of the ceasefire initiative by GoI,” she wrote.

