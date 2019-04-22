Stopping LoC trade conspiracy to weaken Kashmir’s economy: Wani

April 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Terming the suspension of Cross LoC trade a major jolt to peace efforts, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Qayoom Wani on Sunday said the move is aimed to hound the already perturbed traders and plunge Kashmir’s economy further into uncertainty.

In a statement issued here, Wani while demanding immediate restoration of the Cross LOC trade said that that the confrontational approach will further deteriorate the situation with peace building measures receiving a heaviest hit. Wani said that the people at the helm in New Delhi must revoke the order and allow the trade to continue sans any hindrance.

He termed the termination of trade along the LOC conspiracy to weaken Kashmir economy. Wani said that it unfortunate to stop trade facility without any justification which has put trade bodies in mental trauma.