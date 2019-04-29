Stopping essentials an autocratic move: APHC

April 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned the repressive measure of preventing hundreds of vehicles including essential item laden trucks of fruits and vegetables on Srinagar-Jammu highway under the guise of convoy movement.

It said this move has resulted in huge loss to these traders and shortage of essentials for the masses.

APHC said it is an ‘anti-people autocratic’ measure aimed at making the people of Kashmir struggle weak and make people beg even for items of daily need.

Hurriyat said, such a move will choke the economy and trigger crisis in the valley.

It said the indefinite strike announced by the New Kashmir Fruit Association against the move to prevent entry of trucks laden with essentials into Kashmir from April 29 is justified and the entire Kashmiri nation stands with the fruit dealers in this hour of crisis.

Hurriyat extends its support to their demand and asks the government to withdraw the inhuman ban on people and goods movement on the highway that is causing tremendous hardships for all segments of Kashmiri people.