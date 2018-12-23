Stop the bloodshed

Mushtaq Hurra
The soil of Kashmir has turned red. Blood is oozing out from its bosom. The cries, sighs, sobs, wails and mournings have become the fate of innocent people here. The demon of death is dancing in the streets and roads of Kashmir as if it wants to wipe off the existence of humans from this part of the planet.The gardens, brooks, waterfalls, snow clad mountains, velvety Meadows, flowers, lakes and transparent waters are wailing and lamenting this bloodshed.
Joys and jocundity has run away from this land.My people are caught in Grief, sorrows and pains. Graveyards are full with new graves, the gravediggers are seen busy. Funeral processions of marriageable lads are tearing apart the bosoms of mothers. Burning houses are portraying a bleak picture of my land called Kashmir.
Orphaned children are looking at the doors, probably the innocents still feel that their fathers will come back. Young widows have turned half-mad (Metche). Hapless parents are crying as the sticks of their oldage have been broken.
Today, I won't write about Kashmir dispute and its legitimacy, today I won't ask people for freedom, today I won't remind my readers the genuineness of issue, today I won't ask for UN resolutions to be implemented in Kashmir but I would instantly like to save daughters like Indonesian Saima who is cradling a three month old toddler in her lap, who is shedding blood from her eyes, who is still a bride, whose hands are still adorned with Hina, who is yet to learn the proper pronunciation of the word "Kashmir", whose dreams have been crushed, who can't share the grief with her dear ones because she has come from a distant land which is thousands of miles away from here.
Saima is hardly able to believe that her husband is dead.She might be cursing the day when they had decided to visit Kashmir.Her dreams are shattered.The grief and agony is evident in her eyes.
Who will console her, now? Her Indonesian parents who are thousands of miles away from her or her in-laws in Kashmir who are broken with the death of their son and who are not lesser than strangers to her.
Many such Saimashave lost their husbands, brothers, sons or fathers, in the conflict hit valley of Kashmir.How long shall our daughters suffer like this. Saima might had dreams and aspirations like every bride has.Her husband was shot dead near an encounter site in Pulwama district on the 15th of this month.It might be very unusual for an Indonesian woman but not for a Kashmiri woman because the bloodbath of innocents has become the order of the day in the Switzerland of Asia.
Kashmir has become the bone of contention between India and Pakistan, and the virtual graveyard for Kashmiris. How long shall this mayhem continue to spill our blood? Let the two nuclear giants of subcontinent take necessary and immediate measures to stop the killing spree in the valley.
Resolution of the issue should be sought later but some concrete steps should be taken to stop the wastage of precious blood.
Let India show the world that it is the largest democracy of the world and it holds the Democratic values and ethos in high spirit.Let it shun its stubbornness.Let both the nuclear powers of South East Asia prove their true love for Kashmiris.Let the theories of Integral part and jugular vein be pacticalized.
Indian union government should declare a ceasefire in the valley and must come forward with an unconditional dialogue with all the stakeholders.
Stubborness and rigidity can complicate the issue further. I don't believe that Kashmiris want a war with India.They don't want the genocide of Indian Hindus. Then what is wrong with them? It means, there is some resentment in Kashmiris. Their aspirations have not been addressed the way they should have been addressed.
Kashmiris are not fanatics.They are known for their hospitality, brotherhood, secular traditions and unprecedented peace loving nature. Hindus particularly Kashmiri Pandits are taken care off by their Kashmiri Muslim neighbours in the different parts of the valley.
Even many caretakers of temples are Kashmiri Muslims so neither is it not fanaticism nor are they fanatics. Guns in the hands of engineers, scholars, doctors, students and teenagers is enough to narrate a different story. Had it been an issue of unemployment and basic amenities then elections were the best remedy but it is not so.
Kashmiris know the fact that they can't beat India with bullets.The gun in their hands is not the solution of the issue but it is probably the proof of bruised emotions and sentiments which have taken this shape.
Every Kashmiri has the right to ask a question:
“What was the fault of toddler Hiba who was shot pellets in her eyes? What harm had an Indonesian young lady caused to you?”Where are the ambassadors of peace?
This policy is sure to make the escalations high.This tactic will force many young people to resort to angry and violent means.This dealing with Kashmiris will surely cause more blood to flow.
Where is your promised healing touch and ointment? Where is the ambit of humanity and democracy? Bullets and pellets will deteriorate the situation further.
Let all the stakeholders show sincerity and let all of them sit on the table to find a solution to the issue so that no more human lives are wasted.
mushtaqhurra143@gmail.com