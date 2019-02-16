Stop playing communal politics to gain vote bank: KCCI

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 15:
President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad Friday said some people are trying to stage communal riots in Jammu for vote bank politics.
Addressing a presser here, Ashiq said some elements in Jammu are trying to create a regional divide in the state to gain vote bank for upcoming elections in the state.
“Killing of CRPF men at Pulwama was condemned by every quarter of people in Kashmir. However, unfortunately, some elements in Jammu are politicizing situation and playing dirty politics over the issue,” he said.
The KCCI president said they have asked their counterparts in Jammu to maintain brotherhood at this critical juncture.
“We are also in touch with Jammu administration on the issue,” he said.
Ashiq said KCCI has always condemned any sort of killings including recent killings and never remained silent.
“Ultimately we are losing human lives,” he said and called for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.
He said the State has history of communal brotherhood but some people want to give it communal color. “They should not relate Thursday’s incident with any political issue”.
Ashiq said they are trying to stay in touch with all Kashmiris in Jammu. “We will be sending our team to Jammu for strengthening communal harmony”.
“We appeal people to remain calm and maintain brotherhood at this crucial juncture," he said.
On attacks on Kashmiri students studying outside, Ashiq said the students should be safeguarded by the respective state governments. “Otherwise it will have a negative impact on Kashmir situation”.
