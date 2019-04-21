About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Stop marketing sentiments: Sajad tells Omar

 Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Saturday said that the inability of mainstream parties to deliver is partly responsible for low participation of people in the election process.
“What have you done to the people? Why aren’t people coming out in hordes like in other states to join the polling queue. We are relatively new in mainstream politics; you are a 70-year-old party. Unfortunately, we have become victims of the pessimism that people share about mainstream politics. We do agree that there is a lot of ideological boycott but part of it is also against the inability of the mainstreamers to deliver”, Sajad said in a statement.
Criticising the NC for their failure to deliver on their lofty promises, Sajad said that people of Kashmir know that for generations the Abdullahs’ have been lying to them.
“Mr. Omar Abdullah you have to answer, what have you done to these people? Why aren’t they coming out? Wherever we went there is a general pessimism and negative attitude towards false promises. You promised them the elusive moon; short of ‘Azaadi’ you have promised them everything under the sky. And look at the numbers in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency you have been able to attract. This shows that people know you are lying. They know you always lie through your teeth, that for generations you have been lying to them. Had they taken your promises seriously, put your hand on your heart, wouldn’t there have been 80 per cent polling,” he added.
While expressing gratitude to the voters of Srinagar Parliament Constituency for reposing their faith in Peoples Conference Sajad said that the lack of queues outside polling stations is a big question mark on the politics of the mainstream parties.
“We thank the people of Srinagar the way they came and voted against the traditional parties. We are confident of our victory and hope that we are able to deliver and be greeted with long queues of voters the next time we go out to ask vote. Polling day in most of the parts was more about the solitude of the polling staff and less about the excitement of polls. We would have though that a four-time Chief Minister in the fray would have meant huge queues at the polling booths. The lack of huge queues is a question for us also but the bigger question to the so called 70-year old party, so-called upholder of the Kashmiri rights.
Maybe the traditional parties have become immune to low turnouts but we feel that low polling is a humiliation that we all face at the hands of the majority that stays indoors.”
Sajad said that “Omar Abdullah should stop marketing the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Kashmir by making false promises.”

 

