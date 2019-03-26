Stop lying, speak truth: Khalid

March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khalid Jehangir Monday filed his nomination papers for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Jehangir, who is the spokesman of the BJP, was accompanied by former president of the party's state unit Sat Pal Sharma and other leaders of the party.

Talking to media, Jehangir said he would urge his opponents to stop lying and speak truth to people of Kashmir.

“Today is the victory of democracy. I have only one motive ‘stop lying, speak truth’,” Jehangir said. “Since 1947, leaders of Kashmir have been lying to its people. Today it is the time when people should know how they were deceived by the leaders all these years.”

Jehangir said he would go to people and tell them the truth that how these politicians for their own benefits had collaborated with the BJP in the past.

“Farooq brought his son from London and made him a minister in BJP government. Similarly, Mehbooba made her brother minister in BJP government in the state,” he said.

Srinagar parliamentary seat would go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

The last date for filing nomination papers for second phase is March 26 and scrutiny of nomination papers would be conducted on March 27. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 29 and the polling would be held on April 18 from 7 am to 6 pm.