March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Stop lying, speak truth: Khalid

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khalid Jehangir Monday filed his nomination papers for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.
Jehangir, who is the spokesman of the BJP, was accompanied by former president of the party's state unit Sat Pal Sharma and other leaders of the party.
Talking to media, Jehangir said he would urge his opponents to stop lying and speak truth to people of Kashmir.
“Today is the victory of democracy. I have only one motive ‘stop lying, speak truth’,” Jehangir said. “Since 1947, leaders of Kashmir have been lying to its people. Today it is the time when people should know how they were deceived by the leaders all these years.”
Jehangir said he would go to people and tell them the truth that how these politicians for their own benefits had collaborated with the BJP in the past.
“Farooq brought his son from London and made him a minister in BJP government. Similarly, Mehbooba made her brother minister in BJP government in the state,” he said.
Srinagar parliamentary seat would go to polls in the second phase on April 18.
The last date for filing nomination papers for second phase is March 26 and scrutiny of nomination papers would be conducted on March 27. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 29 and the polling would be held on April 18 from 7 am to 6 pm.

GoI sets up tribunal to decide if JeI (JK) is an unlawful association

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India

GoI sets up tribunal to decide if JeI (JK) is an unlawful association

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Modi to address rally in Jammu on March 28

Modi to address rally in Jammu on March 28

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
China welcomes goodwill message exchange between Modi and Khan on Pak ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India

China welcomes goodwill message exchange between Modi and Khan on Pak ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
AIMPLB to stick to its old stand on Ayodhya before mediation panel

Mar 25 | Agencies

AIMPLB to stick to its old stand on Ayodhya before mediation panel

Mar 25 | Agencies
Information department employee crushed to death in Jammu

Mar 25 | Agencies

Information department employee crushed to death in Jammu

Mar 25 | Agencies
Mine protected vehicles, 30-seater buses for CRPF convoys in Kashmir: ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India

Mine protected vehicles, 30-seater buses for CRPF convoys in Kashmir: ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Two injured as armed robbers looted petrol pump in JK

Two injured as armed robbers looted petrol pump in JK's Kathua

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Medicine, personal care products may pollute rivers, seas

Medicine, personal care products may pollute rivers, seas

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Kerala woman killed in Christchurch mosque terror attack laid to rest

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India

Kerala woman killed in Christchurch mosque terror attack laid to rest

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Pak Army says no F16 used to shoot down Indian aircraft

Pak Army says no F16 used to shoot down Indian aircraft

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Forces bust hideout in Shopian village

Forces bust hideout in Shopian village

Mar 25 | Javid Sofi
Christchurch mosque massacres: Pakistani victim Ahmed

Christchurch mosque massacres: Pakistani victim Ahmed's body arrives h ...

Mar 25 | AP/Press Trust of India
Farooq files nomination papers for Srinagar LS seat

Farooq files nomination papers for Srinagar LS seat

Mar 25 | Rising Kashmir News
SC dismisses plea challenging constitutional validity

SC dismisses plea challenging constitutional validity 'triple talaq' o ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
7 persons detained from Shopian village during night raid

7 persons detained from Shopian village during night raid

Mar 25 | Rising Kashmir News
NZ orders judicial probe into Christchurch mosque massacres

NZ orders judicial probe into Christchurch mosque massacres

Mar 25 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Pak Hindu minor girls approach court, man held

Pak Hindu minor girls approach court, man held

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
3 missing Handwara boys traced in Srinagar

3 missing Handwara boys traced in Srinagar

Mar 25 | RK Online Desk
