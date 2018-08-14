Stop illegal extraction of minerals from rivers immediately: Div Com to DCs

Srinagar, August 13:
Taking a strong cognizance illegal and unscientific mining practices, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today directed all Deputy Commissioners to stop the illegal extraction of minerals like Sand and Bajri from rivers, tributaries and streams immediately and take strict legal action against the violators.
The Divisional Commissioner issued these directions while reviewing the status of mining activities in rivers, tributaries and streams across the valley including Leh and Kargil districts.
He also directed all DCs to constitute committees to intimate action against illegal miners and immediately seize the equipment used in illegal mining. All DCs should monitor mining activities, mining plan, NOCs and permission checking in their respective districts and send the complete report to the Divisional Commissioners office within ten days.
It was informed that Illegal and unscientific mining practices have led to large-scale damage to river bodies and its embankments.
The Div Com asked the Geology and Mining department to properly demarcate the auction beds. He further directed for taking action against illegal stone crushers. He further stressed to expedite the formulation of a comprehensive strategy, in coordination with the Deputy Commissioners, Geology & Mining and Irrigation & Flood Control departments to curb the illegal activity on rivers, tributaries and streams across the valley.
Div Com made it clear that non-compliance or further delay in this regard would not be tolerated.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Director Geology & Mining, Superintending Engineers of Irrigation & Flood Control, Assistant Commissioner and other concerned officers were present in the meeting whereas all Deputy Commissioners of the valley including Leh & Kargil participated the meeting through video conferencing.