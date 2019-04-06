Stop harassing Hurriyat leaders for electoral gains: EP members urge GoI

April 06, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The All Party Group European Parliament on Kashmir (APGK) has urger the Government of India (GOI) to abstain from any (purely electoral) accusations, harassment and detention of the moderate opposition in Kashmir.

"We urge the Government of India not to pour more oil in the fire," members of European Parliament Julie Ward, who also is the president of APGK and Klaus Buchner, who is the vice president of APGK, said in a joint statement.

The statement said they have been intensively following the politics in Kashmir and are convinced that the right for self- determination should no longer be refused for Kashmir.

The APGK said as India is heading for general elections, “we see signs, which are very disturbing – apparently to attract Hindutva voters.”

Under the pretext of the elections, the statement said, the Indian armed forces use excessive force that lead to “unlawful killings” and a high number of injuries, many caused by pellet-firing shotguns.

APGK statement said National investigation Agency of India (NIA) has pinpointed the Hurriyat leaders for alleged militancy funding simply because they advocate the right to self- determination for the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

The sections of Hurriyat leadership have been arrested while the NIA raided the residence of Hurriyat Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and is asking him to present himself at the NIA office at New Delhi, it said.

“We have raised our voices – and will continue to do so – for a peaceful solution," APGK said.

The European Parliament has therefore adopted resolutions and reports, urging a respect of human rights, rule of law and confidence building measures, the statement reads.