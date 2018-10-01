Stop cross border skirmishes: Vakil tells India, Pak

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 30:
President Jammu and Kashmir Bachao Tehreek and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil Sunday asked both India and Pakistan to stop frequent cross border skirmishes that have taken heavy toll on the of common people of J&K on both sides of the line of control.
Addressing the general council meeting of his party Vakil urged the leadership of both India and Pakistan to show statesmanship and tread a path of peace and dialogue. “War is no solution to any issue neither is these frequent cross border firing incidents. You are only killing common people .Hundreds have been left houseless while thousands others have migrated to safer places,” he said.
He asked both the countries if they achieved anything from this shelling except killings, destruction of property, closure of educational institutions and displacement of thousands and thousands of border dwellers. Who will benefit from this violent approach, neither Indian, nor Pakistan and such approach always has a devastating effect on the people of J&K. It is tragic and we are pained to see that our civilians are dying on both sides for no fault of theirs,” he said. “Enough is enough,” Vakil asked both the countries should have some mercy on the people of J&K and take a pragmatic approach to solve all the issues more importantly the vexed Kashmir problem.” Come out of this war mongering and start a sincere dialogue process. How long the blood of Kashmir’s will flow that will make the leadership of both the countries to understand that war is no option and talks are the only road ahead,” said Vakil.
“Instead of this blame game, the heads of both India and Pakistan must stop the escalation on border. It has created ear and panic among the people there. He called upon the both the countries to stick to the “ceasefire agreement signed between the two armies in 2003”. “That ceasefire accord was a biggest gift for the people living on both sides of the Line of Control and International border in J&K. However, unfortunately, for the past some years, ceasefire violation on the Border has become a daily routine giving nightmares to border residents,” Vakil said.
Reacting on those talking of alliance for power between NC and PDP are politically bankrupt as these two parties are responsible for the erosion of article 370 and looting the state exchequer. If NC and PDP would have been sincere in the past, Kashmir issue would have been resolved since then, leadership of NC and PDP believe in uncertainty in the state and take advantage of it to strengthen their dynastic rule. If these two parties are together in power they had already sold the constitution of the state to centre and now they will sell the state itself Vakil added.
Besides others who addressing the meeting include Syed Rafiq Shah General Secretary, Advocate Syed Gowhar Secretary, Spokesperson Hakim Parvaiz, Advocate Syed Hussain Geelani, Youth Secretary Rizwan Illahi.