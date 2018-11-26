Stop civilian killings, begin dialogue without delay: Mir

Srinagar:
Chairman, Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) and former minister, Ghulam Hassan Mir on Sunday expressed shock over civilian killing in Shopian.
In a statement issued here, Mir said impressed upon Governor, Satya Pal Malik to take effective measures to end bloodshed in Kashmir.
Mir said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is not good as state and central government portraying. He said Government should take strong cognizance of the volatile situation particularly in south Kashmir and to emphasize security forces to exercise maximum restraint to avoid killing of common Kashmiris. Mir impressed Governor led administration to take effective measures for ensuring peaceful atmosphere in the state and avoid bloodshed. He added for protection of humanity in Kashmir, talks are inevitable and further delay will lead to grave destruction.